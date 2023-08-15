IncrEdible Pride at Trail market

Trail’s IncrEdible Market celebrated Pride-Trail on Saturday on the Esplanade with a colourful showing from market vendors, visitors, canines, and even cannoli.
More than 40 vendors and market goers enjoyed music, refreshments, and Pride themed baking at the Fifth Annual Pride-Trail 2023 event.
The Pride themed Market was a huge hit, with a pre-Pride dress up party, dancing, a photo booth, face painting and an adult mixer that followed at Kootenay West Distilling. There is no inclusivity without diversity.
