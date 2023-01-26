Fans reportedly call police to Britney Spears’ home after she deletes Instagram

Overexuberant fans called police to Britney Spears’ California home overnight Tuesday after she deleted her Instagram account, according to a report.

The fans worried the pop star was in danger after she removed the account, police sources told TMZ.

When officers with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office arrived at Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, they learned there was no danger, TMZ reported.

Spears, 41, deletes and restores her Instagram account frequently. As of Wednesday afternoon, it was still offline. In September 2021, she removed the account after getting engaged. She did it again in August 2022 before releasing a new song. In December, she claimed to occasionally press the wrong button when deleting her account.

“I know my Instagram has been down a few times but honestly I did the last two times myself !!! Oops … I accidentally pressed wrong button,” she wrote in a return post. Also last month, Spears’ husband, Sam Asghari, asked fans to respect her privacy.

Even before she fought for and eventually gained freedom from her conservatorship, Instagram was Spears’ go-to social media platform. In April 2020, she detailed how she accidentally burned down her home gym. Two years later, she used the site to announce her pregnancy and later a “devastating” miscarriage.

