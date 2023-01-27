Danny Davis Guitars are displayed in Huntsville, Ala. A groundswell of support for the Vancouver Folk Music Festival has its board of directors rethinking plans to cancel this year’s event and dissolve the society.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, The Huntsville Times, Matt Wake

Danny Davis Guitars are displayed in Huntsville, Ala. A groundswell of support for the Vancouver Folk Music Festival has its board of directors rethinking plans to cancel this year’s event and dissolve the society.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, The Huntsville Times, Matt Wake

Chorus of support has Vancouver folk fest board reviewing cancellation, letter says

Board has paused a motion to dissolve the society and looking at options to continue

A groundswell of support for the Vancouver Folk Music Festival has its board of directors rethinking plans to cancel this year’s event and dissolve the society.

An open letter from the board says several parties have offered possible solutions for funding and support since it announced the plan to end the festival last week.

It says the board has paused the motion to dissolve the society and moved the annual general meeting from Feb. 1 to March 1, while it explores options to save the festival.

The letter says there’s been an extraordinary response to the decision to cancel the festival, with board members have receiving numerous messages of love and support from attendees, dedicated volunteers, musicians and many others.

While the board says there have been incredible highlights in the 45-year history of the festival, its financial past has seldom reflected the same harmony.

The board announced last week that it would need another $500,000 to cover higher expenses this year, and the letter says the community needs to know that the festival’s financial situation has long been “untenable.”

It adds there has been strong opposition, historically, to corporate funding to support the festival.

“As views began to change on this, it became apparent that we were far behind the curve in building relationships with potential corporate funders in comparison to other festivals.”

While the board says it has assurances that its grants are being held and they are in good standing with previous funders, they want to ensure the future of the festival is sustainable.

RELATED: Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever

Live musicmusic festivals

Previous story
Shania Twain says she feels ‘time crunch’ to record more albums while she has a voice

Just Posted

The old curling club building in the centre of Slocan is slated for demolition, to be replaced with an affordable housing development. Photo: Mark Page
Former Slocan curling rink to be torn down for affordable housing

The 2023 Fun Trolloppet ski event was held on Sunday, January 22 with almost 200 participants! After a two-year hiatus with Covid, there was lots of interest. The day was grand as the weather and sunshine could not have been any better. Blue skies and lots of smiles. We had five categories from the 2km Tiny Trolls, 8km Mega Trolls to the 20km Bronze, 30km Silver, and 40 km Gold. And as usual, the Viking troll was there to start the race. The Castlegar Nordic, Ski Society would like to thank our many sponsors. Mallards Source for Sports. No frills. Safeway. Kootenay Market. Kootenay Valley Water. Canadian Tire. Tim Hortons And, of course, a big shout out to our many volunteers that helped with registration, endless amounts of great baking, and just being there to cheer on the skiers! Thank you!
Castlegar Ski Club’s Troll Loppet roars back to life

Thursday (Jan. 17) Minister Anna Kang (right) toured the city with Mayor Colleen Jones (middle) and Trail councillors Bev Benson, Paul Butler, Nick Cashol, Thea Hanson, Terry Martin, and Doug Wilson. Photo: City of Trail/Instagram
Minister tours city with Trail council; update on shelter

RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C. Photo: The Canadian Press
Trail RCMP arrest Nelson man for brandishing knife, drug possession