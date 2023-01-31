Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP

Simu Liu appears on stage at the JUNO Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arthur Mola-Invision-AP

Canadian musicians take spotlight as nominees for the Juno Awards to be announced

Awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place

Canadian music fans will soon find out if their favourite artists will be competing at this year’s Juno Awards.

Organizers of the annual celebration of homegrown hits are set to announce the nominees at a press event this morning in Toronto.

The awards show will take place on March 13 at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Actor Simu Liu returns as host for the second year in a row.

Previously announced performers include Calgary pop singer Tate McRae, Nashville-based Alberta singer Tenille Townes and Punjabi-Canadian viral sensation AP Dhillon.

Also performing on the broadcast is rock act Nickelback, who will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

On Monday, ahead of the nominations ceremony, Junos organizers revealed the rap album or EP of the year contenders. They include Vancouver’s Boslen, Halifax-based Classified, and three Toronto rappers, Jazz Cartier, Nav and Tobi.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

