American Idol judges Lionel Richie, from left, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan arrive at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of “American Idol” on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. The last Canadian singer standing in this season’s “American Idol” has been cut from the reality TV show after making it to the top 10.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

American Idol judges Lionel Richie, from left, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan arrive at the 20th Anniversary Celebration of “American Idol” on Monday, April 18, 2022 in Los Angeles. The last Canadian singer standing in this season’s “American Idol” has been cut from the reality TV show after making it to the top 10.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

B.C. high-schooler cut from American Idol top 8, calls experience ‘an honour’

17-year-old Port Moody high-school student Tyson Venegas missed the round of 8

The last Canadian singer standing in this season’s “American Idol” has been cut from the reality TV show after making it to the top 10.

Tyson Venegas, a 17-year-old high-school student from Port Moody, B.C., received praise from the judges Monday night for his rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.”

But of the 23-million votes cast by viewers, Venegas found himself among the lowest vote-getters as the field of contenders was pared down to eight.

In a post on Facebook, Venegas thanked fans for their love and support, saying his American Idol journey has come to an end, “but what an honour it has been.”

Another Canadian, 20-year-old Emma Busse from Burnaby, B.C., was sent home by the judges last month when they shortened the list to 20.

Venegas made headlines early this year when he impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan enough to get the season’s first Platinum Ticket for his cover of Billy Joel and Tony Bennett’s “New York State of Mind.”

READ MORE: Watch American Idol ‘Platinum Ticket’ singer wow crowd at a B.C. talent contest 10 years ago

Movies and TVPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Works by West Kootenay artist selected for online exhibit
Next story
Celebrate the music of John Denver in Trail, June 8

Just Posted

Photo: Times file
All okay in Rossland house fire

“The Way of Being,” by Frantisek Strouhal.
Works by West Kootenay artist selected for online exhibit

Muhammad Ali is seen here training at a North Vancouver boxing club in 1972 ahead of his fight against George Chuvalo. The punching bag Ali used is now hung in a Nelson dojang. Photo courtesy John Ius
In Nelson, a punching bag once used by Muhammad Ali hangs in place of honour

Wildlife biologist Joanna Siderius of the Kokanee Creek Nature Centre with one of her many trail cameras. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Kokanee Creek Nature Centre facing budget shortfall