A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.” Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary, shown in a handout photo, were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks during Season 9 of the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.” Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary, shown in a handout photo, were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks during Season 9 of the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media

B.C. couple edged in finale of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Humboldt Broncos crash survivor and girlfriend win after crossword victory

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.”

Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks of the CTV reality series’ ninth season.

They narrowly beat out Tyler Turner and Kayleen VanderRee of Comox Valley, B.C.

Smith and Kastner, who are both 25, won a $250,000 cash prize, a round-the-world trip and two Chevrolet trucks.

The couple has said they were competing for all those affected by the 2018 tragedy, in which a semi crashed into a bus carrying the junior hockey team, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others, including Smith.

The season finale was the 100th episode of the series, which was just renewed for its tenth season.

READ ALSO: Q&A with B.C. finalists of The Amazing Race Canada

Movies and TV

Previous story
Hall of Fame Blues artist coming to Rossland
Next story
Performing Arts Trail launches Oct. 13; ‘Pick your own season’

Just Posted

The black circles indicate the harvest areas in Robson Ridge, the yellow arrow indicates the spot where the cuts will be visible. Map: BC Timber Sales
Feedback sought on forestry plan amendment above Arrow Lakes

Cubs climbed a local crag on an overnight camp out this spring. With guidance from a Scouter who’s an avid rock climber, they learned how to properly use a harness and rope to safely climb, with more advanced climbers even starting to belay. (Contributed)
Scouts celebrate 70 years in Rossland

Ethan Warrener was named Trail Smoke Eaters captain for the 2023-24 season. Photos: Jim Bailey
Trail Smoke Eaters select veteran defenceman as captain

Blues Hall of Fame guitarist Michael Charles will play at the Flying Steamshovel on Sept. 28. (Contributed)
Hall of Fame Blues artist coming to Rossland