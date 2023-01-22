People born in a year of the Rabbit are believed to be vigilant, witty, quick-minded, and ingenious

2023 is a year of the Rabbit, starting from Sunday, Jan. 22 (Lunar New Year), and ending on Chinese New Year’s Eve on Feb. 9, 2024.

The sign of Rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity in Chinese culture, according to ChinaHighlights.com.

Rabbits are earnest with everything they do; they just ask that others treat them the same way.

In Chinese culture, rabbits represent the moon.

Some say it is because the shadows of the moon resemble a rabbit. Others say it is because of the rabbit’s pure characteristics.

Years of the Rabbit include 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927 …

On Sunday, Premier David Eby issued a statement in celebration of Lunar New Year.

“Today, we join many people here in British Columbia and around the world to celebrate the beginning of Lunar New Year.

“As we say goodbye to the Year of the Tiger, we have much to look forward to in the year ahead. Whether you and your family celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing kindness and courage, or the Year of the Cat, representing peace and determination, the message remains the same: There is much to look forward to in the weeks and months to come.

“Lunar New Year is a time when families come together to share a meal, visit the elderly, give out red pockets to children, and make sure the home is clean and ready to welcome the brighter days ahead.

“After several years apart, it is wonderful to see communities throughout B.C. come alive once again with vibrant Lunar New Year celebrations. They are a reminder of how fortunate we are that people from around the world have chosen to call B.C. home. Our province is made stronger by welcoming cultural diversity and honouring the many contributions of Asian Canadians.

“As the new year begins, let us continue our work together to build a stronger, more inclusive province for everyone.

“To everyone celebrating Lunar New Year, I wish you prosperity and good health in mind and body.

“Kung Hei Fat Choi! Gong Xi Fa Cai! Saehae bok mani badeuseyo! Chúc mừng năm mới!”

