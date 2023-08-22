“The hot days of summer tend to slow down the pace of life not just for people but also for the smaller creatures who live around us.”

What you see: Creatures great and small

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

“The hot days of summer tend to slow down the pace of life not just for people but also for the smaller creatures who live around us,” begins David Dudeck, an outdoors and photography enthusiast from Trail.

“On a particularly sizzling hot day recently, I spotted this furry guy sprawled out on the backyard fence, looking overheated and exhausted and not very motivated to move! On the same day, I saw a hummingbird who decided that staying still in a tree was a better alternative than flitting around in the heat.

“Of course hummingbirds have to feed regularly and this summer, the little birds seem to be more numerous and active than normal. Perhaps other readers have noticed the same?”

