Trail Blazers: A super start to the grocery biz

Trail Blazers has shared a lot of imagery of the changing face of downtown Trail over the years.

Since 1902, for example, on the corner of Cedar Avenue and Farwell Street, the city has welcomed and bid farewell to countless newcomers, workers, sports heroes, family, and visitors.

“That’s (121) years of greetings and goodbyes,” begins Sarah Benson-Lord, manager, Trail Museum and Archives and Visitors Centre.

Perhaps nothing is more symbolic of the crumbling past and the rush of progress than the demolition of the city’s train station, once located on that block.

A CPR station was stood at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Farwell Street in downtown Trail. The old station was razed in 1965, making way for a new and modern grocery store, now Ferraro Foods.

In April 1965, the CPR station was torn down to make way for another crucial community focal point: Super Valu. The grocery store went up in August of that year. (Interestingly, Loblaws owns the Super Valu brand today, though stores are only operational in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Spain.)

“In a unique way, all of our grocery stores, large and small, have become a key place to meet, catch up, and wish well our fellow citizens,” Benson-Lord notes.

This year marks 58 years this site has been home to a grocer, now operating as Trail Ferraro Foods and Starbucks.

“Certainly busier on a daily basis than the train station ever was, and likely any other establishment in the downtown core,” she adds. “We will continue to meet, greet, and wish well here for many years to come!”

