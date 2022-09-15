Photo: Trail SA/Instagram

Photo: Trail SA/Instagram

Toy season starts in the West Kootenay

The 34th annual toy run went Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. in Castlegar.

Members of Trail Salvation Army community ministries kicked off their 2022 Christmas Campaign on Tuesday with a very generous toy donation from the West Kootenay Toy Run Association.

The 34th annual toy run went Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 8 a.m. in Castlegar.

The run stopped in Nelson, Salmo, Trail (Waneta Plaza), and Rossland, before riding back to Castlegar.

The West Kootenay Toy Run Association was created to raise money for less fortunate locals.

The association is made up of volunteers who give back to local communities by donating time throughout the year.

Read more: 2021 Christmas Kettle Campaign launches in Trail

Read more: West Kootenay Toy Run rolls through towns


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailGames and ToysSalvation Army

Previous story
Trail Blazers: When The Queen made a visit

Just Posted

Interested in becoming a support group facilitator volunteer? Visit: alzbc.org/volunteer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay-Boundary volunteers seek to support people living with dementia and caregivers

Photo: Trail.SA/Instagram
Toy season starts in the West Kootenay

Even the backcountry was looking rather ashen this week as wildfires continued to burn across the West Kootenay and beyond. “Smokey skies and the grey blue of Kokanee glacier created some beautiful shots,” Dan Derby said of his Sunday hike. Photo: Dan Derby
Thick blanket of wildfire smoke lingers in the West Kootenay

The Teck Trail groundwater treatment plant has been in operation since 2017. Photo: Teck.com
Trail smelter awarded $1.98M in leaky water tanks case