Smokettes share spirit of holidays

Rossland-Trail Smokettes hockey team donate funds to United Church and Rossland Firefighters hampers

The Rossland-Trail Smokettes hockey team graciously helped out the community by donating $1,000 to the Trail United Church Food Bank and $500 to the Rossland Firefighters Holiday Hampers. For almost 30 years, the firefighters, with community support, have organized Christmas Hampers for families in need.

