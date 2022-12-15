Smokettes share spirit of holidays

The Rossland-Trail Smokettes hockey team graciously helped out the community by donating $1,000 to the Trail United Church Food Bank and $500 to the Rossland Firefighters Holiday Hampers. For almost 30 years, the firefighters, with community support, have organized Christmas Hampers for families in need.
