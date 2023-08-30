Shutterbug captures red skies at night near Castlegar

Photos: Ron Wilson Photos: Ron Wilson Photos: Ron Wilson

Trail photographer extraordinaire Ron Wilson shares images he captured Aug. 28 near Castlegar, along Arrow Lakes Drive by the Hugh Keenleyside Dam looking up the Arrow Lakes.

Why does a red sky appear at sunrise and sunset?

The saying is most reliable when weather systems predominantly come from the west, according to metoffice.gov.uk.

“Red sky at night, shepherds (or sailor’s) delight” can often be proven true, since red sky at night means fair weather is generally headed towards you.

A red sky appears when dust and small particles are trapped in the atmosphere by high pressure.

This scatters blue light leaving only red light to give the sky its notable appearance.

A red sky at sunset means high pressure is moving in from the west, so therefore the next day will usually be dry and pleasant.

“Red sky in the morning, shepherds (or sailor’s) warning” means a red sky appears due to the high-pressure weather system having already moved east meaning the good weather has passed, most likely making way for a wet and windy low-pressure system.

