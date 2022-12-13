Seven Summits: Live the adventure with lifelong sports

Audry Hall is a graduating student at Seven Summits Centre for Learning

“Doing what you like is freedom. Liking what you do is happiness” – Frank Tyger

For many, sports played as a child may not still be played as an adult.

However, lifelong sports such as swimming, cycling, martial arts, skiing, hiking, skating and climbing are activities played at any age. These last two are a particular favourite of Audry Hall, a senior student at Seven Summits Centre for Learning.

“I learned to rock climb at two years old and completed my first lead by age six. My family is very active, and we travel to take part in many awesome adventures,” said Hall. “My favourite place is Kalymnos, Greece, an island labelled as a climbing destination. I have been three times and can’t wait to return.”

Rock climbing is a challenging sport that forces the climber to solve problems using intuitive movements combined with strength and flexibility. For those daring enough to participate in this sport, the more significant the risk results in greater the reward.

Born and raised in Rossland, Hall, like many other native Rosslanders, is fueled by a keen desire to get out into the wilderness and be active.

Another lifelong sport that Hall enjoys is skating. She started at eight years old. Hall competed for many years and now coaches at the Rossland Figure Skating Club.

“It was a natural progression to move from competing into coaching the younger skaters, and I enjoy seeing them succeed the way I did at their age.”

Skating is a sport that combines balance, coordination, strength, and agility – performing challenging jumps, spins, and rhythmic combinations all at high speed on a thin metal edge is not for the faint of heart.

“I needed to practice skating four to five times per week when I was competing; this led me to Seven Summits Centre for Learning because of its flexible scheduling,” said Hall.

“Now that I am not competing, I have chosen to stay at Seven Summits for my Grade 12 year because of that flexibility. In addition, I enjoy being a leader in the school and helping contribute to the community.”

Hall is also a powerlifter, skier, biker, and hiker.

“For me, sports are more than just physical activity; they are therapeutic,” said Hall.

“When I’m skating, I feel I can fly; when I am climbing, my mind just shuts off, and I feel free.”

This is a common sentiment for people who enjoy lifelong sports. The ability to participate and let muscle memory take over is routine for lifelong activities.

Hall’s favourite high school courses are Anatomy, Physiology 12 and English. She aims to take a gap year after high school for a soul-searching break, then plans to pursue a business and marketing education which will result in her return to Rossland.

“I enjoy being away, but coming home is the best; Rossland is my base.”

