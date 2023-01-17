Seven Summits: Credit to shred it

Seven Summits student Parks Boutilier gets some air time while free skiing with friends. (Wyatt Joyce photo)

Parks Boutilier came to Seven Summits Centre for Learning in Grade 10 from Rossland Summit School, eager to take advantage of the flexibility available to him at Seven Summits.

Growing up in Manitoba, Boutilier was involved in the Nancy Greene racing program with the Summit Ski Club in Winnipeg.

However, upon moving to Rossland at nine years old and meeting new friends involved in freeskiing, he was inspired by the more challenging terrain available and decided to switch from racing to freeskiing.

Since then, Boutilier has competed in many IFSA Freeski Competitions and has enjoyed pushing himself and his friends to learn new tricks– like the one captured in the photo next to this article.

At Seven Summits, Boutilier has made the most of his experience, earning credits from obtaining coaching certificates and work experience programs.

“I have certificates from sports, coaching and work experience that total eight credits for coaching and four credits for work experience, which go towards my graduation,” he said.

“Tracked participation and real-life experiences are a better option for my personal ambitions.”

His favourite courses during high school include earth sciences and mathematics.

Still, he feels that his work experience combined with the Hospitality and Tourism 12 course was instrumental in confirming that creating a skilled trade business in the Kootenays is his goal.

“I learned some of the accepted practices and relevant procedures for business in Canada,” said Boutilier.

“A deeper understanding of business will serve me well in my future strategy to run my own company.

“After the Selkirk Trades Program, I plan to apprentice and earn my Red Seal with further education in Penticton.”

Boutilier’s dedication to his goals is admirable.

With his ultimate aim to run his own business, he has taken the initiative to plan out his educational path using his Capstone Project to help him do so.

His experience in carpentry has also earned him credits allowing him to graduate early.

Boutilier looks forward to returning to Rossland and using his learned skills to provide enhanced service options to the locals.

With his ambition and drive, Boutilier is sure to be a great asset to the Rossland community.

For further information, please get in touch with the Seven Summits Centre for Learning Administrator at info@sevensummitslearning.com

High school sportsRosslandskiingSkiing and Snowboarding