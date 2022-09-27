Entrance to Rossland Public Library. (File photo)

Rossland Public Library news and programming

Programming News: The Rossland Public Library will be offering programs for all ages.

On Tuesdays, enjoy Cool Crafts for ages 5 and up from 3 to 4 p.m.

Wednesdays the library will host Drop-in Lego for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Fridays check out Books and Babies for up to age 4 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Bingo!: Sign up for Junior, Young Adult, or Adult Bingo. Complete one line and bring your card in to collect a prize. Complete the entire card and get a second prize.

Hallowe’en: Join us for a Harry Potter Escape Room event. Details will be available on our website soon.

French Language Titles: We are adding more French Language Titles to our collection! Keep an eye out for new fiction and non-fiction books in all age categories coming soon.

Books for Seniors: Sign up for Books for Seniors: select a genre and we will pick out two or more books and deliver them to your door once a month. Register by calling 250-362-7611 or emailing us at communication@rossland.bclibrary.ca

Raven Reads: Join us on Thursday, Oct. 27, for The Lighthouse Witches by C.J. Cook. Copies will soon be available at the front desk. The Lighthouse Witched is a chilling gothic thriller set on the cliffs of a remote Scottish island.

Library Newsletter: You can sign up for our newsletter through a link on our website rossland.bc.libraries.coop.

Hours of Operation: The library is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and is closed Sunday and Monday.

