The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #14 Rossland provided $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation to support multiple departments and facilities. Photo: Submitted

Rossland Legion donates $5,000 to hospital

Donation to support multiple departments and facilities

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #14 Rossland provided $5,000 to the KBRH Health Foundation to support multipledepartments and facilities.

This donation was dedicated to Poplar Ridge, Columbia View, Maternity, Respiratory, OperatingRooms and Ambulatory Care.

L-R: Rossland Legion representatives Ivan Bell, Charities Chairman and Ray Van DenNieuwenhof, President presented this donation to Bernie Legatto, Foundation Board Member.

