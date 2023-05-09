Rossland auxiliary donates $71,105 to local health care

Donation will support the purchase of medical equipment and care and comfort items

Hard working volunteers from the Rossland Healthcare Auxiliary present their incredible donation of $71,105 to Doug Sperry, Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) Health Foundation Board Member.

This donation will support multiple departments at KBRH and its associated facilities to purchase medical equipment and care and comfort items.

A heartfelt thank you to all the volunteers who generously share their time to improve healthcare in the Kootenay Boundary.

City of TrailHealthcareKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalRosslandSeniorsvolunteers