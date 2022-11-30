Riding club rallies ‘Coats for Kids’ drive in Trail area

Club will set up table at Breakfast with Santa at the Warfield hall, Dec. 4, 9-11 a.m.

With the help of several local businesses, the Sinful Kings motorcycle riding club held its first Coats for Kids event at the Fieldhouse last month, providing families with much needed warm weather gear. Photo: Jeremy Brown

The Sinful Kings motorcycle riding club’s first annual Coats for Kids drive went down as a successful event.

Several families showed up at the Willie Krause Fieldhouse to get their kids fitted with a new coat, gloves, boots or even a new set of Vans skate shoes.

“We had amazing support from the community and from local businesses in the area which put smiles on families faces,” said organizer Jeremy Brown. “Thank you to our local sponsors: Ross Vegas Board shop, Myers Roofing, Rossland Collision,Noble Shears and Performance Fitness, your support did not go unnoticed one bit!”

The club still has lots of gear left over and will be setting a table up at Breakfast with Santa at the Warfield Community Hall on Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“So if there is still anyone in need of some warm gear for this winter don’t be shy come stop by.”

