The Tuesday Morning Quilters Annual Show and Sale goes Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Trail United Church. Photo: Sheri Regnier

The Tuesday Morning Quilters Annual Show and Sale goes Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Trail United Church. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Quilt show and sale Saturday in downtown Trail

Baking by the Trail United Church women will also be for sale that day

The Tuesday Morning Quilters Annual Show and Sale goes Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Trail United Church.

The sale offers something for everyone, from a range of beautiful hand-sewn quilts plus a plethora of handmade accessories such as bowl cozies, shopping totes, reusable gift bags, table runners and much, much more.

Admission is by donation with all proceeds donated back into local charitable causes.

Have a sweet tooth?

Plenty of homemade baking by the Trail United Church women will also be for sale that day.

City of Trailvolunteers

Previous story
A time to remember

Just Posted

Darla Smith, then 11 years old, receives her first COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 in Vernon. Child vaccine rates in Interior Health are among the lowest in B.C. Photo: Jennifer Smith
After one year of child COVID-19 vaccines, most kids in Interior Health remain unprotected

Photo: Trail Times
Police report another crash near Tadanac

The Tuesday Morning Quilters Annual Show and Sale goes Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Trail United Church. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Quilt show and sale Saturday in downtown Trail

KC workers showing polypro pellets. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay company partners to ‘Close the Loop’ for recycled plastic