The West Kootenay Toy Run cruised around the West Kootenay region Sunday. More than 260 drivers and passengers participated in the ride.

The West Kootenay Toy Run Association has been riding since 1988, raising money through their love of motorcycling to support those in need throughout the region.

The winner of this year’s raffle for a 2022 Harley-Davidson Fatboy was Gord Oja from Enderby.

