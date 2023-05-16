Photo is from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute of Regional History. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives.The originals can be scanned and returned to the donors.

Our History in Pictures

If you have photos capturing Rossland’s storied history, consider donating to Rossland Archives

Cars may have changed since this May 1965 photo was taken, but this view of a city crew erecting signs on Columbia Avenue still captures a familiar sight. The distinctive shape of Mount Roberts makes for a consistent backdrop.

The Rossland Post Office, built in 1903 and surviving even the 1929 fire, continues operation today. Learn more about the post office’s history at rosslandmuseum.ca/post-office.

Our History in Pictures