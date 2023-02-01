Our History in Pictures

Voting for the Next Great Save is still ongoing!
You can vote every day until Feb. 22 to help give the Rossland Arts Centre Society a chance to win $50,000 to repair the Drill Hall.
With the funds from the Next Great Save competition, the Rossland Arts Centre Society hopes to focus on the building’s foundation and roof trusses to help transform the building into a functional arts centre.
Here is a dance in the building circa 1909. Vote today (and every day!) at nationaltrustcanada.ca/what-you-can-do/nextgreatsave/competition2022.