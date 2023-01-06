Let it snow! This photo, captured in 1900, features an unknown residential area of Rossland in the midst of a blizzard. Do you recognize the street or have information to help us fill in this photo’s history? If so, contact the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre at archives@rosslandmuseum.ca.

Let it snow! This photo, captured in 1900, features an unknown residential area of Rossland in the midst of a blizzard. Do you recognize the street or have information to help us fill in this photo’s history? If so, contact the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre at archives@rosslandmuseum.ca.

Our History in Pictures

If you have a historic photo that you would like to share contact archives@rosslandmuseum.ca

Let it snow! This photo, captured in 1900, features an unknown residential area of Rossland in the midst of a blizzard. Do you recognise the street or have information to help us fill-in this photo’s history? If so, contact the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre at archives@rosslandmuseum.ca.

Previous story
Nelson designer David Dobie presents unique exhibit at Capitol Theatre

Just Posted

Nelson head coach Adam DiBella addresses Leafs players during a training camp skate. DiBella has resigned after he was suspended for the remainder of the KIJHL season. Photo: Tyler Harper
UPDATE: Nelson Leafs head coach resigns after league suspension for line brawl

Let it snow! This photo, captured in 1900, features an unknown residential area of Rossland in the midst of a blizzard. Do you recognize the street or have information to help us fill in this photo’s history? If so, contact the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre at archives@rosslandmuseum.ca.
Our History in Pictures

January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Photo: submitted
Alzheimer’s Awareness Month: help flip the script on dementia stigma

West Kootenay Friends of Refugees members Kathy Moore and Tim Peacock drove to Vancouver on Dec. 21 to pick up the Ashrafi family, Maluf and Nilofar Ashrafi and daughters Sophya (age 3) and Bushra (14 months) from the airport. Photo: contributed West Kootenay Friends of Refugees members Kathy Moore and Tim Peacock drove to Vancouver on Dec. 21 to pick up the Ashrafi family, Maluf and Nilofar Ashrafi and daughters Sophya (age 3) and Bushra (14 months) from the airport. Photo: contributed
West Kootenay Friends of Refugees brings Afghan family home safely before Christmas