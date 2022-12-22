The photo above is from the Rossland Museum & Discovery Centre collection digitized courtesy of the Columbia Basin Institute. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives. The original can be scanned and then returned to the donor.

Our History in Pictures

Get your Rossland Museum 2023 calendars filled with fabulous archived photos

Still trying to wrap up your holiday shopping?

The Rossland Museum has created 2023 calendars featuring fantastic archival photos like this one of Booty Griffiths (centre) at his ski shop, in the 1940s! Booty Griffiths (1916-2005) came to Rossland in 1937 and was instrumental in the development of skiing at Red Mountain, as well as the Paulson and Black Jack cross-country ski trails.

The museum calendars are full of great Rossland photos, so pick one up at the Gold Rush Bookstore, Rossland Outdoor, Kootenay Gateway, Curiosity Clothing and Gifts or Crockett Book Company.

