Red

Our History in Pictures

Red Mountain is set to open Dec. 10, learn more about its history at rosslandmuseum.ca/ski-history.

It’s opening weekend at RED Mountain Resort, so it’s the perfect time to share this night scene of the ski resort, circa 1947. You can learn more about Rossland’s ski history at rosslandmuseum.ca/ski-history.

What’s your favourite ski run?

RED’s planned opening is for December 10, and according to redresort.com, the following areas will be ready to roll for your shredding pleasure: T-Bar and Silverlode, Paradise (Motherlode Chair to access), and Topping Creek!

They also plan to have F&B facilities running as well.

RED reminds users that in preparation for opening day, they will be working on the mountain at all hours with grooming equipment, operational set up and avalanche control. They request that all users stay off the hill and wait until opening day.

MuseumRosslandSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
Red Mt. ski bus back on schedule

Just Posted

The city is asking Rossland residents to check out their first draft of the Recreation Master Plan and provide feedback. Photo: Jim Bailey
Attn: Travel delays postpone Rossland’s Recreation Master Plan sessions

West Kootenay Transit stuffed the bus last month for local food banks throughout Greater Trail, and will be starting up its Red Mountain ski bus route on Dec. 10. From left: Kelly Hutchison, Bill Hicks, Trevor Stach, and Sherry McCuaig, GM of West Kootenay BC Transit. Missing: Brenda Simonetta. (Jim Bailey photo)
Red Mt. ski bus back on schedule

Katrine Conroy is the new provincial finance minister. Photo: Government of B.C.
Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy named B.C. finance minister

Electric rates are set to increase Jan. 1.
FortisBC increasing electricity rates by almost 4% in January