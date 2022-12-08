Our History in Pictures

Red Mountain is set to open Dec. 10, learn more about its history at rosslandmuseum.ca/ski-history.

It’s opening weekend at RED Mountain Resort, so it’s the perfect time to share this night scene of the ski resort, circa 1947. You can learn more about Rossland’s ski history at rosslandmuseum.ca/ski-history.

What’s your favourite ski run?

RED’s planned opening is for December 10, and according to redresort.com, the following areas will be ready to roll for your shredding pleasure: T-Bar and Silverlode, Paradise (Motherlode Chair to access), and Topping Creek!

They also plan to have F&B facilities running as well.

RED reminds users that in preparation for opening day, they will be working on the mountain at all hours with grooming equipment, operational set up and avalanche control. They request that all users stay off the hill and wait until opening day.

