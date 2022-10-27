This photo is from the Rossland Museum Discovery Centre collection, digitized courtesy of the @ColumbiaBasinInstitute. Do you have original photos capturing Rossland’s storied history? Consider donating them to the Rossland Archives, where they can be scanned and you can also scan them and you retain the original.

Our History in Pictures

Rossland Museum invites all to its Halloween bash and costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 29

Happy Halloween!

Halloween is just around the corner! Here’s a classically gothic, Victorian-era photo of Gaston Lalonde, Professor Emile Dryfous, and Nanette the dog, taken in 1897.

Come celebrate Halloween at the Museum this Saturday, October 29th! We might not have any Victorian violinists on hand, but check out our spooky scavenger hunt, go trick-or-treating around the exhibits, try some Halloween crafts, and watch a Halloween movie in our theatre!

This is an all-ages event and we’ve stocked up on treats, so come out and join the fun! Activities run from 1 to 4 p.m., and admission will be by donation all day.

