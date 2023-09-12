Off the ice: Smokiepalooza brings plenty of joy to Trail fans

2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small 2023 Smokiepalooza went at Butler Park in Trail on Saturday, Sept. 9. Photos: Jen Small

Saturday provided the perfect end-of-summer setting for Smokiepalooza — the Trail Smoke Eaters inaugural all-ages festival — held at Butler Park from late afternoon until evening.

The park was full of palooza-goers ready for good eats from food trucks and suds from the beer garden, all with a side of talent from a lineup of Kootenay bands.

The Kids Zone offered plenty of fun for younger festival guests, with the highlight being the Trail Smoke Eater players on hand to meet their fans.

The event followed the BCHL hockey season face off; the Smoke Eaters are 0 for 3 in their first exhibition games played against Vernon, Cranbrook, and Penticton.

Trail will continue the exhibition season at home later this week. On Thursday (Sept. 14) at 7:30 p.m., the Smokies versus the Powell River Kings, followed by the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday, Sept. 15. They wrap up their exhibition season Sept. 16 in Cranbrook.

Smokiepalooza was sponsored by AM Ford and Power Paving.

For more photos, all taken by Black Press freelancer Jen Small, turn to Page 8.

