Nominations open for B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

The province announced Tuesday that nominations are open for the 2023 Medal of Good Citizenship.

This prestigious medal recognizes people who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward.

These contributions are outside of paid employment or go beyond the parameters of what their job entails.

The medal acknowledges the person’s generosity, service, acts of selflessness and contributions to community life. Any current or former long-term resident of British Columbia is eligible to be nominated for the medal. Youth aged 15-25 and posthumous nominations are also welcome.

Nominations are due by Monday, Sept. 4. Submissions received after this date will be considered for 2024.

Nomination forms and the criteria to apply are available online at: gov.bc.ca/medalofgoodcitizenship.

Selection committee

Each year, hundreds of nominations are submitted by people from communities across the province.

An independent selection committee, whose members are selected through a public process and appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council, reviews all nominations, determines which nominations have the greatest merit and recommends who should receive the medal.

The current selection committee includes:

The Honourable Lana Popham, Chair, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport

Michelle Bryant-Gravelle of Prince Rupert

Linda Alice King of Maple Ridge

Debra Lee Kozak of Nelson

Frank Palter of Vancouver

James (Kent) Macaulay of Quathiaski Cove

