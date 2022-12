The Rossland food bank is available for residents of Rossland

The Ladies Auxiliary Branch #14 in Rossland made a donation of $1,000 to the Rossland Food Bank. Auxiliary member Joan Lafond presented the cheque to volunteers Maureen Corrado, Paul Broyd and Dolf VanNus.

Operated by Rossland community volunteers, the Rossland Food Bank offers support to Rossland residents in challenging times through nutritious food.

The food bank is located in the Rossland Arena building and accessed via the street-level entrance on Second Avenue.

Food BankRosslandRoyal Canadian LegionVeterans