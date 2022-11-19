Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ today in downtown Trail

The event runs at Trail Ferraro Foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At the Friday launch of Stuff the Bus 2022, staff at the Trail branch of Kootenay Savings Credit Union jumped right in with agenerous contribution. Big kudos Kootenay Savings staff! Photo: Submitted

With Christmas little more than one month away, seasonal food drives and fundraisers are launching around town.

The 9th annual Stuff the Bus event benefiting the Salvation Army food bank goes one more day, Saturday, Nov. 19 in downtown Trail.

The event runs at Trail Ferraro Foods from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“This event is about working to better our community” says Trevor Stach, CEO of NextGen Transit. “We are fortunate to live in a generous community, and we hope that hosting an event like this will make it easier for people to get involved or contribute to our local food bank.”

Donations of good condition, new or washed winter coats would also be appreciated as they are in high demand.

Ferraro Foods will be accepting donations to the food bank at their tills making donating easy for patrons of the store.

Stuff the Bus event in Trail started in 2014 collecting food and warm clothing for the Salvation Army Food Bank. The event is a significant food drive for locals in-need, collecting more than two tonnes of food and more than $10,000 in cash donations in 2021 alone.

Stach thanks BC Transit, the regional district, and Ferraro Foods, for assisting in hosting this event for a ninth year.

About NextGen Transit Inc.

NextGen Transit is a private contractor providing BC Transit bus service to the Greater Trail, Castlegar, Grand Forks, South Slocan, Nakusp, Nelson and Kaslo areas of the West Kootenay and Creston, Kimberley, Cranbrook, Golden, Invermere, Fernie, Sparwood and Elkford in the East Kootenay. NextGen Transit been in continuous operation since 1982 and has expanded operations over the years to encompass more than 76,000 annual operating hours and 100 employees.

