Happy Thanksgiving from the Trail Times

These big boys appear to be unexpectedly calm given Thanksgiving is here.

Maybe it’s because, according to a quick online search, “experts” agree that toms aren’t as tasty as hen turkeys.

Also interesting is that only male turkeys can gobble.

Why is that?

Only toms have a distinct waddle under their necks.

The waddle is a fleshy organ thought to be the reason why only the fellas can make the signature gobbling sounds turkeys are known for.

Whether you’re having turkey or tofurkey, the Trail Times wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving.

The Times’ office will be closed Monday, and reopen for regular hours on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

All photos courtesy Ron Wilson, of Trail.

