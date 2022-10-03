“Threads of Our Past” is a new exhibit now showing at the Trail museum. Photo: Submitted

“Threads of Our Past” is a new exhibit now showing at the Trail museum. Photo: Submitted

Guests invited to take in new exhibit at Trail museum

‘Threads of Our Past’ in now open in the Trail Riverfront Centre

The Trail Historical Society is pleased to announce a new temporary display Threads of Our Past is now open in the Columbia Gallery in the Trail Riverfront Centre.

“This exhibit showcases one of the largest items in the Trail Historical Society’s collection, a handmade loom from 1936,” said Elinor Morrissey, Trail Museum & Archives Interim Manager. “It also showcases local seamstress Giorgina Binotto and her contributions to the community of Trail through her sewing. Come in and learn about how fabric and clothing were made in the past.”

“With the help of two members of the Selkirk Weavers and Spinners Guild, Maddy Harlamovs and Trisha Rasku, we have been able to get the loom working again,” said Morrissey. “They can be seen weaving a blanket on Tuesday mornings between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.”

About the Trail Museum and Archives

Opened in April 2018, the Trail Museum & Archives exhibits, interprets and manages the collections of the Trail Historical Society from the new Riverfront Centre in downtown Trail. Three dedicated galleries depict the social and cultural heritage of this industrial West Kootenay town, known for its sports legacies and industrious roots. The Trail Museum & Archives is a City of Trail facility and is integrated with the Trail & District Public Library.

