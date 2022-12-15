Greater Trail community Lights Up! the hospital
The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary has made a generous donation of $75,000 for the Ambulatory Care Campaign. This is the final installment of a $150,000 pledge made to support the Administration Area in the new Ambulatory Care Unit at KBRH. Lindy Welsby, KBRH Health Foundation Board Chair, accepts this donation from Rossland Health Care Auxiliary members Linda Cant, Michele Cordiez and Valerie Cross (right to left). Photo: Submitted United Steelworkers Local 480 has donated $5,000 to the Gordy Steep Memorial Sick Children’s Fund, which assists families when travelling to receive medical care. L-R: Rebecca Smyth, KBRH Health Foundation Board Member accepts the donation from Chris Walker, President of the United Steelworkers Local 480, Nylan LaFreniere, Treasurer, and Dean Johnson, Safety Coordinator. Photo: Submitted Pharmasave Trail has donated $500 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign and $500 to the Columbia View Lodge Garden of Gratitude Project. The Garden of Gratitude Project will prioritize restoration of the garden courtyard areas at Columbia View Lodge in order to ensure they are fully accessible and usable. Foundation Board Treasurer, Bernie Legatto (left), accepts this donation from Pharmasave Trail Owner, Tim Moorhead (2nd left), and his wonderful staff. Photo: Submitted
