Golden moments at the Rossland Museum

The Rossland Museum offers several rich learning experiences

The Rossland Museum invites the public to its annual summer staff showcase on Thursday, Aug. 17, from 6-8 p.m. for another great night to help celebrate local history.

“Come learn what our students have been working on this summer and get a behind-the-scenes look into our collections storage with our collections staff.”

Students will be highlighting their work with the Rossland Miner, a negatives digitization project, and the RMDC’s various collections.

The museum will be open by donation, and will have updates on its Renewal plans and upcoming Digital Museums Canada exhibit, “Gold Mining to Gold Medals: A Century of Ski Racing on Red Mountain.”

Visitors to the Rossland Museum can also enjoy educational tours such as Diggin it Geology, Chinese History, First Peoples History, Animal Homes-Human Homes, and Mining to Moguls Ski History.

