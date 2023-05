On behalf of the Lions Society, Don Vinish gives a $500 cheque to Mari Conradie from the Rossland Arena Society

The Rossland Golden City Lions Society has been supporting the community for over 40 years

The Rossland Golden City Lions Society has been donating to various local organizations for over 40 years.

The local Lions Society also present scholarships to Rossland students every year, manages and maintains the Rossland Lions Community Campground and sells sausages and hot dogs during community events like Golden City Days, the Rossland Winter Carnival, Rekindle the Spirit of Christmas and Canada Day.

“We really appreciate the support that we receive from the community.”

Charity and DonationsCity of TrailLions ClubRossland

Maureen Wallis presents a $300 cheque to Les Anderson, President of the Rossland Senior Citizens Society

Lions Society member Linda Aldorfer donates a $400 cheque to Brenda Hooper, Sanctuary House Chair