Representatives for the nine recipients, donors and foundation members included L-R: Brenda Hooper, recipient; Aron Burke, fund holder; Debbie Wallace, new foundation member; Bill Van Beek, recipient; Lindy Welsby, recipient; Keith Smyth, original foundation member. Photo: Submitted

Foundation donates $30,000 to Trail area causes

Foundation members and guests also celebrated scholarships of more than $13,000

The Le Roi Community Foundation recently held an appreciation night at the VISAC Gallery in downtown Trail to acknowledge the foundation’s generous donors and present cheques totalling over $30,000 to nine regional organizations.

Foundation members and guests also celebrated scholarships of more than $13,000.

In February of this year, the foundation distributed $140,000 for the CSRF (Community Services Recovery Fund via Community Foundations of Canada).

Le Roi’s annual granting cycle is May 1 through June 30.

The application form is available on the foundation’s website: leroifoundation.com.

The foundation welcome anyone who wishes to join in their mission to support the communities of Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale and Areas A and B of the regional district.

Watch for news about a new fund that everyone can support.

