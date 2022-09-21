Doukhobor Discovery Centre hosting Borshch Cook-off 2022

Do you have the best borshch in town? Prove it on Oct. 1

Submitted by Doukhobor Discovery Centre

Do you have an amazing borshch recipe that everyone always raves about? Does your borshch have a long family history, or did you just throw it together through natural talent? Do you have what it takes to put your borshch against other cooks and win?

The Doukhobor Discovery Centre is hosting another Borshch Cook-off this fall. This year’s event will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. It will be held on the grounds of the Doukhobor Discovery Centre located at 112 Heritage Way.

Each participant in the cook-off must bring at least one gallon of borshch (prepared from home) to share with our visitors and our panel of three judges. Each participant should be available to share and serve their borshch for the duration of the event. Set-up begins at 10 a.m. and doors open to the public at 11 a.m. The contest will run until 3 p.m.

Entrance or admission is open through donations or pay-what-you-may (preferably $10 per person). Guests to the cook-off will receive a specialty designed mug on entry and will be able to try as much borshch as they like.

Our panel of three judges will decide on a winner, who will be presented with a custom-made Borshch Cook-off trophy. A separate award will also be given for the people’s choice.

Come celebrate Canada’s cultural diversity and learn more about Doukhobor history and culture at this year’s Borshch Cook-off.

Registration forms can be found on the Doukhobor Discovery Centre’s Facebook page.

Entry forms can be sent to info@doukhobor-museum.org or dropped off at the Doukhobor Discovery Centre in person. For more information, call 250-365-5327.

Editors note: borshch is the Doukhobor Discovery Centre’s prefferred spelling.

