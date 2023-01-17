Adopt a Senior for Christmas was made special by all the generous gifts contributed by Greater Trail residents and businesses. Photo: Submitted

Christmas cheer delivered to Greater Trail seniors

Volunteers make holidays brighter for 144 residents

Adopt a Senior at Christmas program brought seasonal cheer to more than 140 residents in the Trail area.

Organizer Jennifer Williams says she was overwhelmed by the support received over the holidays.

“As my second year running the Adopt-a-Senior Program I can honestly say we have some very generous angels in our community,” said Williams.

The seniors program grew to over 500 members last year and provided gifts for Christmas, and other holidays.

Over the holidays, 144 seniors residing at Rose Wood Village, Poplar Ridge, Columbia View Lodge and in the Greater Trail community, were delivered gifts carefully chosen by Santa’s helpers.

“I would like to thank Bounce Radio and the Trail Times for their help spreading the word,” Williams said. “To the lovely ladies at Warehouse One and the kind staff at the Trail and District Public Library for collecting the donations I am so grateful. To Michelle at Waneta Plaza, thank you for lending us a location in which to sort the huge number of gifts.”

Williams also recognizes the generous contributions made by several local businesses and all the kind individual donors for their gifts.

“Without your kindness and generosity this program would not be what it is. From the bottom of my heart thank you.”

Those interested in joining this cause are encouraged to check out Adopt A Senior Trail and Area on Facebook or email: jenwill26@yahoo.ca.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped make our seniors feel special this holiday season,” added Williams. “Again, thank you so much Trail and area citizens for your big hearts.”

