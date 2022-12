Rossland snow enthusiasts Jay and Amy Houle enjoyed sliding and skiing on the ever-popular Centennial Trail this past Sunday. The city is looking to get the go ahead for a groomer, but has been unable to groom the trail this winter. The 40-cm of snow that fell last month caused access issues, but reports are that the trail has been packed down and is now accessible for all users. (Jim Bailey photo)

Despite lack of grooming, the Centennial Trail is open and accessible for winter fun activities

RosslandskiingWinter