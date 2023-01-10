Reign Aspen Walker was the first baby in 2023 to be born at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Submitted photo

Reign Aspen Walker was the first baby in 2023 to be born at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Submitted photo

Castlegar family welcomes regional hospital’s New Year’s baby

Reign Aspen Walker was the first baby born in 2023 at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

A Castlegar family is tickled pink to welcome Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital’s New Year’s baby.

Reign Aspen Walker was born on Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. to Tiello and Steven Walker. She weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

Big brother Beau is just 20 months old, but excited to have a new baby in the house.

Tiello says she is very thankful for all the help and support the family received from the “incredible” staff and doctors at the hospital.

In 2021, the New Year’s babies at both Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail and Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson belonged to Castlegar families.

READ MORE: Slocan property values are fastest rising in Kootenays


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BirthscastlegarCity of Trail

Previous story
Seven Summits: Forecasting safety for backcountry

Just Posted

Reign Aspen Walker was the first baby in 2023 to be born at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Submitted photo
Castlegar family welcomes regional hospital’s New Year’s baby

Nelson Police Department Const. Wade Tittemore (left) died in an avalanche while backcountry skiing north of Nelson on Jan. 9, 2023. His colleague Const. Mathieu Nolet (middle), seen with Chief Donovan Fisher, was critically injured in the incident. Photo: City of Nelson
Nelson officer killed in avalanche leaves behind wife, 2 young children

Trail U18 Smoke Eaters skated to a 7-3 victory over the Winfield Bruins on Sunday. Photo: Jim Bailey
U18 Smoke Eaters welcome seven teams to annual tournament

Randall Hopley covers his face as he is taken into his sentencing hearing the courthouse in Cranbrook, B.C. in this photo taken Wednesday, July 18, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
Parole board recommends charge against sex offender Hopley, who abducted Sparwood boy