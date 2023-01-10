Castlegar family welcomes regional hospital’s New Year’s baby

A Castlegar family is tickled pink to welcome Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital’s New Year’s baby.
Reign Aspen Walker was born on Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. to Tiello and Steven Walker. She weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces.
Big brother Beau is just 20 months old, but excited to have a new baby in the house.
Tiello says she is very thankful for all the help and support the family received from the “incredible” staff and doctors at the hospital.
In 2021, the New Year’s babies at both Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail and Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson belonged to Castlegar families.
