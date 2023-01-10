Castlegar family welcomes regional hospital’s New Year’s baby

Reign Aspen Walker was the first baby born in 2023 at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Reign Aspen Walker was the first baby in 2023 to be born at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Submitted photo

A Castlegar family is tickled pink to welcome Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital’s New Year’s baby.

Reign Aspen Walker was born on Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. to Tiello and Steven Walker. She weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

Big brother Beau is just 20 months old, but excited to have a new baby in the house.

Tiello says she is very thankful for all the help and support the family received from the “incredible” staff and doctors at the hospital.

In 2021, the New Year’s babies at both Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail and Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson belonged to Castlegar families.

