Books for Kids Campaign is Here!

CBAL Books for Kids campaign aims to top the $73,000 raised last year

Last year over 5,200 children, youth and adults attended family programs in the Basin Boundary region. Every dollar raised through the Books for Kids campaign goes towards new books supporting family literacy programs. Photo: Submitted

Celebrating its 13th year, the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy’s (CBAL) Books for Kids campaign aims to top the $73,000 raised last year.

The funds generated in each CBAL community directly support local family and children’s literacy programs and the purchasing of books.

Last year, thousands of books were given away at programs, gifted to holiday hampers, and added to lending libraries.

Additionally, CBAL’s family literacy programs served 5,200 children, youth, and adults.

These programs, including Mother Goose, Block Builders, Come Read with Me, Teen Book Club, and Coding for Kids are provided free of change.

A strong Canadian economy lies in literacy according to Canadian economist and president of Alexander Economic Views, Craig Alexander.

Adults achieve solid literacy skills when literacy development is supported throughout their childhoods.

According to the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), 14 per cent of Canadian students did not meet the minimum proficiency in reading.

When people have strong literacy skills, their ability to advocate and make informed decisions for themselves and their families increases, their earning potential is greater, and they become more engaged in civic and community activities.

“Homes are where the joy for learning and reading begins and family literacy programs help to nurture and strengthen that love for learning,” says Desneiges Profili, CBAL executive director.

“The money raised during the Books for Kids campaign will continue to allow thousands of families to have access to countless free literacy programs and receive the support they need. Your donation matters and it makes a significant difference to those who access our programs.”

Help to improve literacy in the Columbia Basin and Boundary regions by donating to CBAL’s Books for Kids campaign this fall, alongside your neighbours, local organizations, and businesses.

There are many easy ways support to the Books for Kids campaign — donate by cheque, etransfer, or online, purchase some socks or order a t-shirt or two.

Visit cbal.org to find out more.

CBAL appreciates the continuous support for the Books for Kids campaign from Black Press, The Columbia Valley Pioneer, Blue Sky Clothing, and credit unions throughout the Columbia Basin and Boundary.

For more information contact Alana Murdoch, CBAL regional program manager, at: amurdoch@cbal.org.

CBAL is a not-for-profit organization that develops, promotes and delivers literacy and essential skills services for people of all ages in the Columbia Basin and Boundary regions. CBAL’s 16 Community Literacy Coordinators provide services in 77 communities, working with local literacy planning committees to develop effective literacy programs and resources.

City of TrailColumbia BasinColumbia River