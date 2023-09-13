Beaver tale for Trail

Brenda Haley spotted this little guy, or gal, swimming near Gyro Park this week.
Beavers, the second-largest living rodents after capybaras, live in freshwater ecosystems.
Water is the most important part of beaver habitat; they swim and dive in it, and it provides them a refuge from land predators, restricts access to their homes and allows them to move building objects more easily.
Beavers are territorial, so do not approach them.
If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
AnimalsCity of TrailColumbia RiverPhotographyWildlife