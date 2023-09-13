Beaver tale for Trail

Brenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda Haley
Brenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda HaleyBrenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda Haley
Photo dive bombers near Gyro Park in Trail. Photo: Brenda HaleyPhoto dive bombers near Gyro Park in Trail. Photo: Brenda Haley

Brenda Haley spotted this little guy, or gal, swimming near Gyro Park this week.

Beavers, the second-largest living rodents after capybaras, live in freshwater ecosystems.

Water is the most important part of beaver habitat; they swim and dive in it, and it provides them a refuge from land predators, restricts access to their homes and allows them to move building objects more easily.

Beavers are territorial, so do not approach them.

If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

Read more: #Local History (Trail Blazers features)

Read more: #City of Trail stories


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AnimalsCity of TrailColumbia RiverPhotographyWildlife

Previous story
130 Rotarian cyclists pedalling through West Kootenay this week

Just Posted

An unidentified pilot landed his plane on Highway 6 on Monday. Photo: Markus Herzig
Pilot lands plane on Highway 6 after engine failure

Selkirk College Castlegar campus. File photo
Selkirk College vocational faculty contract ratified

Photo: Trail Times file
Large brush fire near Genelle considered suspicious

Brenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda Haley
Beaver tale for Trail