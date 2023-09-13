Beaver tale for Trail

Brenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda Haley Brenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda Haley Brenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda Haley Photo dive bombers near Gyro Park in Trail. Photo: Brenda Haley

Brenda Haley spotted this little guy, or gal, swimming near Gyro Park this week.

Beavers, the second-largest living rodents after capybaras, live in freshwater ecosystems.

Water is the most important part of beaver habitat; they swim and dive in it, and it provides them a refuge from land predators, restricts access to their homes and allows them to move building objects more easily.

Beavers are territorial, so do not approach them.

If you have a recent photo to share email it large-size to editor@trailtimes.ca.

