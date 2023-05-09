7 Summits: Can-do attitude to push limits harder

Seven Summits students participated in the Trail Martial Arts workshop, an empowering discipline that challenged 7S students to break through boards and mental barriers. (Contributed)

Action is the opposite of inaction. Creating a can-do attitude is essential to reducing anxiety, depression and stress.

This outlook helps people learn to persevere, look for solutions, work through problems – all of which results in an increased sense of personal ability. Often, even if difficulties occur, this optimistic belief in oneself, combined with the support of a coach or teacher, once again activates the can-do attitude.

During March, physical education workshops at Seven Summits Centre for Learning participated in mindfulness activities. One of these activities was a two-day workshop at Trail Martial Arts hosted by instructor Josh Mack.

Within this workshop, students practiced using a can-do attitude and tried out movements and exercises they may have never been exposed to before; one such activity was breaking the board. This offered students the chance to participate in breaking through various mental barriers, which in some cases may have been preventing their desire to try.

After a lengthy warm-up and instruction on breaking the boards, students started by breaking them with their feet. During the next workshop, three days later, students practiced breaking the boards with their hands.

Student Emiri Harder said, “The experience was pretty powerful, and I felt awesome actually to break the board. When I first saw the board, I thought, well, I have never done this before, so let me give this challenge a try; I did it, and I felt so happy.”

Emiri Harder is a U16 athlete with Red Mountain Racers. As the recent winner of the challenging 7S Master Chef competition, Harder strives to give her all in everything she does. “It’s just how I was raised as one of three kids. We are encouraged always to participate,” said Harder.

“My mom has ingrained into me to try new things. She encourages and creates hope. Stop teaching perfection and promote participation. That way, we can level up to improve by trying versus always being the best.

“For me, ski racing is a great experience as we travel, train, and see marked improvements to technique and race times throughout the year. My best race this year was fourth in Giant Slalom at the West Kootenay Zone finals, but I race for the feelings.

“Racing is, for me, 90 per cent mental, and I do well when I feel positive. Like breaking through the board, racing competitively is hard, but the feelings of excitement, fear, anticipation, and relief are worth it. “I like 7S workshops because we do many different types of exercise, and I am always up to try new things.”

At 7S, learners are taught essential skills to foster a can-do attitude as a starting point to prepare them for post-secondary education.

As a result, perseverance and participation make students push past preconceived barriers to create positive adventures in high school learning.

