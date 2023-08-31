$2 million lottery ticket sold in Castlegar

Someone in Castlegar is $2 million richer.
According to the BC Lottery Commission’s website, a ticket matching all six numbers in Wednesday night’s BC/49 draw was purchased in Castlegar.
BC/49 features draws every Wednesday and Saturday night, with $2 million available each time. You can quick pick or choose your own numbers.
The winning numbers for Aug. 30 are: 02 — 07 — 10 — 42 — 44 — 45 , the bonus number is 41.
If you are the lucky winner — Castlegar News would love to hear from you!
