Meta has team working to block news on Facebook, Instagram from Canadian users

A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. A representative for Meta says it has a team that is working toward blocking news for its Canadian users on Facebook and Instagram. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Chiu

A representative for Meta says the tech giant has a team that is working toward blocking news for its Canadian users on Facebook and Instagram.

Rachel Curran, head of public policy for Meta Canada, says the content-blocking team is preparing to end the availability of news on those social media platforms should the Liberal government’s online news bill pass.

Appearing before the House of Commons heritage committee today, Curran says the company will remove news in a way that is careful, responsible and transparent.

Curran says Meta will not remove other pages on Facebook unrelated to news, and that Canadian users will still be able to access pages for governments, politicians and emergency services.

She says this is a business decision the company believes it is forced to make because it does not agree with the proposed online news legislation, which is currently at the committee stage in the Senate.

If passed, Bill C-18 would require tech giants to pay Canadian media companies for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

