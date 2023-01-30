BLK MKT by Avant won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year Canada. (blk-mkt.ca)

BLK MKT by Avant won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year Canada. (blk-mkt.ca)

High praise for Kelowna cannabis brand

BLK MKT won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year by ADCANN

A Kelowna cannabis company has won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year for Canada.

BLK MKT by Avant took the top spot in the ADCANN Awards.

“When we started the company back in 2017, we had a mission to build Canada’s most iconic cannabis brand, that would also be supported with consistent and quality products,” said Norton Singhavon, CEO, Avant Brands. “BLK MKT winning the ADCANN 2022 Cannabis Brand of The Year award has been a result of our relentless efforts to achieve our mission. We are deeply humbled by this accomplishment and would like to thank all our consumers, budtenders, retail accounts and provincial buyers for your continued support in the brand and vision.”

BLK MKT also won Best Rosin of 2022 at the KIND Awards which is voted on by registered Canadian budtenders.

READ MORE: Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardscannabisKelowna

Previous story
New alcohol recommendations could speed up changing drinking habits: businesses

Just Posted

Nelson-Creston provincial Green Party candidate Nicole Charlwood (left) with party leader Sonia Furstenau at a party event at the Taghum Hall on Jan. 28. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Green Party leader launches Nelson-Creston candidate at local event

With more than $3.7 million in government and private sector funding actioned in the fiscal year ending March 2021, Selkirk College’s arm for research and innovation sits 29th in the latest rankings of Canada’s top research colleges. Photo: Selkirk College
West Kootenay’s Selkirk College recognized nationally for research and innovation

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Team Canada competed at the 2023 Junior World Freeride championship in Krappl, Austria Jan. 23-26, with Whister freeerider Marcus Goguen capturing gold. (Photo:contributed)
Rossland freerider finishes top-20 at worlds