(file)

(file)

Canfor reports $142M first-quarter loss compared with a profit a year ago

Pricing pressures on Western Canada operations blamed

Canfor Corp. reported a loss in its first-quarter compared with a profit a year ago as its lumber operations in Western Canada faced lower prices.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says it was another challenging quarter for the company’s lumber business.

The Vancouver-based forestry company says strong earnings from its European operations and more modest results from its operations in the U.S. South were outweighed by continued pricing pressure on its western Canadian operations.

Canfor says it lost $142.0 million or $1.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $534.0 million or $4.29 per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales totalled nearly $1.39 billion, down from $2.21 billion in the first three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Canfor says it lost $1.20 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $4.25 per diluted share a year earlier.

forestry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
Next story
Bell to offer free messaging for Aeroplan members on Air Canada flights

Just Posted

A high streamflow advisory remain in effect as the Regional District of East Kootenay continues to monitor local waterways. Photo courtesy Scott Tibballs.
Flood risk upgraded across Kootenays as snowmelt continues

Caroline Cannon’s wide breadth of relevant practice prepared her for her next adventure right here in Rossland, where she will take over as administrator of Seven Summits Centre for Learning. See story Pg. 2. (Tara Hauck photo)
Educational explorer returns home to steer 7-Summits’ ship

Photo: Trail RCMP
Fruitvale break and enter, Fruitvale man arrested, and Fruitvale woman arrested

Photo: Trail RCMP
Motorcycle crash on Trail walking bridge