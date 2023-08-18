B.C. businesses pitch in wildfire support to Okanagan evacuees

Hair washes, free food and discounts are being offered to evacuees

The McDougall Creek wildfire near West Kelowna continues to grow Friday morning after growing significantly overnight. Vernon businesses are stepping up to help those affected by evacuation orders. (Grant Rammel/Facebook)

Vernon businesses are stepping up to help neighbours affected by wildfires.

Hair washes, free food and discounts are being offered to evacuees.

The Upper Room Mission reminds anyone in need that services are offered daily.

Dinner is offered from 4-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays while the centre is open from 2-6 p.m. with limited gues services from 2-4.

The Mission is open 9-4 Monday to Friday, serving breakfast from 9:30-10:30 a.m., guest services from 11-2 with clothing, laundry and showers and dinner from 2;30-3:30.

Vernon’s The Fig bistro on 30th Avenue is also pitching in to help.

“We understand the distress caused by abrupt displacement and evacuation, and we realize the difficulty in securing everyday necessities during such unfortunate incidents,” said The Fig. “Although our restaurant is 45-minutes away, we extend our solidarity and aid by offering free food, water, and any other assistance you may require.

“We wish we could be closer to help, yet, our commitment to providing immediate support is unwavering.”

If anyone is traveling to the wildfires-stricken areas to help, The Fig welcomes them to take use of its offerings for those in need on their way.

“As always, we have trust in this incredible community and will not be requiring any proof or verification,” said The Fig. “Please stay safe, everyone.”

Raven Hair Studio on 30th Avenue is offering evacuees a complimentary hair wash, and 20 per cent off any services.

Elephant Storage Centre is offering evacuees a 40 per cent discount off their first month of storage if they rent a storage unit or vehicle stall from today, Friday, Aug. 18, onward.

The discount will be applicable to any new customers from now until the Kelowna McDougall Creek wildfire – and any subsequent wildfires caused in the region – are no longer a threat to the community.

“At the heart of our business has always been the community,” said Braden Cantalope, Elephant Services’ communications manager. “In 2021 we saw the White Rock Lake wildfire destroy multiple neighbourhoods on Westside Road, and now, just two years later, we’re seeing another wildfire threaten that same community.

“Being a family-operated business, our priority is the community we operate in, that has always been our belief. In these terrible times we want to ensure we’re doing what we can to support those in need.”

To book a storage unit or vehicle stall, call 250-549-2255 or email info@elephantservices.com.

NOTE: Elephant Storage Centre customers must show proof of address to verify that they live or own property within an area that’s been given an evacuation order or evacuation alert. The discount is only applicable to new rentals of up to two self-storage units or vehicle stalls per person. The discount will not apply to Elephant Services’ Mobile Storage Trunks or Elephant Bins.

This story was updated at 12:41 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, to include Raven Hair Studio discount

