FILE - Packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center, Aug. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers need to spend on its site to get free shipping. To qualify for no-cost deliveries, some Amazon customers who don’t have Prime memberships now need to spend $35, up from $25 previously. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

FILE - Packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center, Aug. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers need to spend on its site to get free shipping. To qualify for no-cost deliveries, some Amazon customers who don’t have Prime memberships now need to spend $35, up from $25 previously. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Amazon quietly raising spending threshold for free shipping

Consumer watchdog group says change observed in some markets, not others

Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers must spend on its site to get free shipping.

To qualify for no-cost deliveries, some Amazon customers who don’t have Prime memberships now need to spend $35, up from $25 previously.

Amazon spokesperson Kristina Pressentin confirmed the company is testing the new qualification, which was first reported by the blog eCommerce Bytes. The change doesn’t impact Prime members who pay $14.99 per month, or $139 a year, for free shipping and other perks.

“We continually evaluate our offerings and make adjustments based on those assessments,” Pressentin said.

For now, the new $35 minimum seems to apply to customers based on where they live, the consumer education website Consumer World said Monday. Among other cities, it noted Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered, has a $25 minimum, while non-Prime customers in nearby Bellevue have to pay $35 for free shipping.

The move comes as the online retail giant works to cut costs across different areas of its business. The company has cut more than 27,000 corporate jobs in the past year and axed areas of its business that haven’t been delivering. Earlier this year, it stopped free grocery delivery for Prime members on orders less than $150.

In the past, Amazon has raised the threshold order amount for free shipping as high as $49. It lowered it to $25 in 2017 as Walmart was ramping up its ecommerce operations.

READ ALSO: Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees

Amazon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
How PayPal is using AI to combat fraud, and make it easier to pay

Just Posted

Trail RCMP responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Saturday in Trail. Photo: RCMP
Motorcycle accident in Trail, man in critical condition

Photo: Dan Bouillion
Stupendous Silver City strike

Northern pike taken from Columbia River near Robson. Trail Times file photo
Columbia River invasive species fishout taking place Aug. 26 – Sept. 4

Wendy Price, owner of WP Performance Horses in Grand Forks, says the heavy wildfire smoke put a damper on training and exercise, but the animals haven’t suffered any smoke-related illnesses. Photo: Karen McKinley
Animals fared well through thick wildfire smoke: Grand Forks vet, producers