Nelson Civic Centre to receive $5 million in energy upgrades, renovations

Environment minister George Heyman (third from right) is seen here with Nelson Mayor John Dooley, Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Dooley and city councillors and staff outside the Civic Centre on Thursday. The building will receive an expansive energy retrofit beginning in 2023. Photo: Tyler Harper
The 86-year-old building currently accounts for 30% of GHG emissions from all municipal facilities

The Keremeos Creek wildfire is an estimated 4,250 hectares in size, not taking into account overnight growth. (Heather Haughian- Western News)

All of Olalla under evacuation order as Keremeos Creek wildfire grows in Okanagan
Bakir Junaideen with his wife Farzana, and their two sons Nabeel 12, and Zaid, 9. (Special to The News)

Fundraiser started for father of two who drowned while tubing in Lower Mainland river
Inconsistent regulation hampering cannabis industry growth: report

Inconsistent regulation hampering cannabis industry growth: report
Parks Canada launches new programs at Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

Parks Canada launches new programs at Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

Video captured on live-stream shows one player kicking another in the face with the blade of his skate. (LiveBarn video)

Hockey player injured by skate blade to the face; Burnaby RCMP investigating
Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Thursday, July 28, 2022.The deadline to dismantle the encampment along the street has passed with little change, but the city’s mayor says he’s reached out to the federal and B.C. governments for urgent funding and other supports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver’s mayor says feds and B.C. need to step up funding for homeless
Residents are shown at Idola Saint-Jean long-term care home in Laval, Que., on February 25, 2022. A think tank that’s been compiling data on COVID-19 in Canadian long-term care homes says it has to stop its work because provinces are no longer making enough information public about the spread of the virus in the sector. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Feds silent on enforcement as national long-term care standards get final ‘tweaks’
A nurse looks out the window in the ICU at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto. A B.C. nurse was handed a two-week suspension Aug. 3 for neglecting a resident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. nurse suspended for ignoring call bell of resident who subsequently died
Video
An Ottawa Police Service (OPS) office, Ministry of Transportation (MTO) officer and employees from Lady Dive Tour look at the aftermath of a single-vehicle accident involving an amphibious Lady Dive Tour vehicle which crashed into the 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

VIDEO: Tour bus crashes into gates of 24 Sussex, PM’s vacant official residence

Kim Phuc Phan Thi poses with Ukrainians leaving Warsaw, Poland, for Canada in this recent handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - KIM Foundation International

VIDEO: Ontario woman who was known as ‘napalm girl’ helping Ukrainians settle in Canada

The dual sunroofs were completely destroyed in the hailstorm. Photo supplied

VIDEO: B.C. mayor, family shaken after hail the size of grapefruits falls in Alberta

People purchase ice cream from one of Meedo Falou’s Rainbow Ice Cream trucks, in Tsawwassen, B.C., on Monday, August 1, 2022. Much of Canada has been sweltering, but that’s cold comfort for ice cream truck vendors like Falou, who says inflation and high fuel costs are melting away his profits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: B.C. ice cream truck operator says inflation is chilling business, despite summer swelter

More Videos 

News
Conservative Leadership candidate Jean Charest answers questions from reporters after the third debate of the 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership race, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Charest compared opponents who didn’t show up to federal Conservatives’ last debate of the race to a fish not wanting to swim.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Jean Charest got his final debate audience, but will the support he seeks follow?

Charest’s path to victory is believed to be a narrow one at best

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv speaks at an event to announce 600 internships for Ukrainian students affected by the Russian invasion in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Tories, ambassador warn Canada is fuelling Putin’s war machine by returning turbines

Conservative MP James Bezan told the committee that Canada had been “outmanoeuvred by Russia”

More in News 

Most Read

 

Sports
Canada’s Sam Schachter, right, in action during Men’s Preliminary Pool A beach volleyball match between Canada and Gambia at Smithfield at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Manish Swarup

Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games

Canada remained third in the medal standings heading into the final three days

FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes the sweat off during a training session at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on April 30, 2022. Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday, AUg. 4, 2022, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

He also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open

More in Sports 

 

LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

Looking for a Local Event?
Want to Volunteer Locally?


A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



Read more stories here

Trending Now
An Abbotsford police officer got an assist from a resident when he ran out of gas in a residential neighbourhood recently. (Facebook/Tara Lee MacLeod)

One good turn: Good Samaritan voluntarily fills Abbotsford police officer’s gas tank

Woman offers up gas to stranded officer even as prices at the pump stay high

Victor Kraatz. (photo submitted)

PODCAST: Former world figure skating champ Victor Kraatz back coaching in B.C.

TODAY IN B.C.: Skater spent 3 years in Finland teaching hockey players about power and efficiency

More in Trending Now 

Community
Mercy’s missing poster. (Petsearchers Canada/Facebook)

Missing B.C. dog found after swimming 1 kilometre across Metro Vancouver river

The German shepherd rescue was discovered 10 days after going missing

x

EK teens experience 13th Bugaboos Teens Climbing Camp

The camp is back after breaking for COVID

More in Community 
Obituaries

Kenneth (Ken) Allan Piper

Jul 18th, 2022

Jamie Scott

Jun 22nd, 2022

Laurence Joseph Profili

Jun 1st, 2022

Stanley Douglas Jollimore

Apr 17th, 2022

Robert Christopher Kerby

Apr 9th, 2022

Gordon Earl Stanton

Jan 9th, 2022

See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

Entertainment
Jacob Hoggard leaves court after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault, in Toronto, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before northeastern Ontario court today

Latest sexual assault charge related to 2016 incident in Kirkland Lake

Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails asked by Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022. Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.” (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’

Jury in Texas could hit far-right pundit with $150M or more in damages

More in Entertainment 

Opinion

A Chilliwack Military Education Centre tank crushing cars is scheduled to be on display at the Chilliwack Fair on all three days, Aug. 5, 6 and 7, 2022. (Chilliwack Fair Facebook)

OPINION: Chilliwack Fair’s display of tank crushing cars deemed ‘insensitive’ in light of Ukraine war

Chilliwack has a proud military history but military tanks shouldn’t be crushing civilian vehicles

A ferry arrives at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver, B.C. Monday, March 16, 2020. British Columbia’s health and safety agency for workers has imposed a hefty fine on BC Ferry Services Inc. over the death of one of its workers in June 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

CAMERON: Can a new captain at BC Ferries set the ship straight?

Joy McPhail moves on to herculean challenge of fixing problem-plagued BC Ferries

eEdition

Rossland News/West Kootenay Advertiser, Aug 4

Recent Issues

 

More in Opinion 

Life
Wolf & Porter. Lia Crowe photography

Bringing luxury to the table

Wolf & Porter create magnificent bespoke pieces

    Western style fashion photographed by Darren Hull

    Wild Flower

    Fashions with a western flair

      More in Life 

      Impress
      Photo credit: Kamloops Immigrant Services

      Get Moving with Your Community this June

      Download the ParticipACTION app, track your activity + help your community compete to win $100K!

        Staff at Foundry Vancouver-Granville, operated by Providence Health Care. One of many Foundry centre across BC that provide integrated health services to young people like Aslam and Lee. Jeff Topham photo.

        Foundry supports youth in living a good life

        Free and confidential health and wellness supports for BC youth ages 12 to 24 – online and in-person

          More in Impress 

          national-marketplace
          TSR

          How To Find The Best Vancouver Canucks Tickets

             

            More in national-marketplace 