Nelson Civic Centre to receive $5 million in energy upgrades, renovations
The 86-year-old building currently accounts for 30% of GHG emissions from all municipal facilities
-
The Latest
-
‘They alienate British Columbians’: Environment minister blasts latest protests, demonstrations
-
West Kootenay doctors, nurses declare Code Red on climate change
-
Pride Gym takes two more titles at Proving Ground
-
Elevate Fitness buys Better Life in Rossland
-
B.C. sets more single-day temperature records as heat wave nears its end
Video
News
Jean Charest got his final debate audience, but will the support he seeks follow?
Charest’s path to victory is believed to be a narrow one at best
Tories, ambassador warn Canada is fuelling Putin’s war machine by returning turbines
Conservative MP James Bezan told the committee that Canada had been “outmanoeuvred by Russia”
-
15-year ban for B.C. teacher who travelled overnight, shared room with recent graduates
-
B.C. organization calls for more supports in rural healthcare sector
-
B.C. anti-racism training opens 20 spots for small-town applicants
-
‘They deserve it’: Homeless should be protected under B.C. Human Rights Code, commissioner says
-
Intensified wildfire activity expected to continue through August: BC Wildfire
Most Read
-
West Kootenay doctors, nurses declare Code Red on climate change
-
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
-
Los Angeles mourning death of legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully
-
‘They alienate British Columbians’: Environment minister blasts latest protests, demonstrations
-
VIDEO: Grief and outrage at vigil for Langley shooting victims
Sports
Canada wins rhythmic gymnastics gold in team event at Commonwealth Games
Canada remained third in the medal standings heading into the final three days
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament
He also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open
-
Russian judge sentences WNBA’s Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison
-
Los Angeles mourning death of legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully
-
Toronto Raptors return to B.C. for 2022-23 NBA training camp
-
Greater Trail baseball products lift Team Canada to win over U.S.
-
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down Saudi offer between $700M and $800M
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Trending Now
One good turn: Good Samaritan voluntarily fills Abbotsford police officer’s gas tank
Woman offers up gas to stranded officer even as prices at the pump stay high
PODCAST: Former world figure skating champ Victor Kraatz back coaching in B.C.
TODAY IN B.C.: Skater spent 3 years in Finland teaching hockey players about power and efficiency
-
B.C. campsites tops list of desirable spots for most epic outdoor adventures
-
Top 10 things to do in the Kootenays for the summer
-
QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?
-
Mobility scooter ice cream man is making B.C. kids smile
-
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of July 31 to Aug. 6
Community
Missing B.C. dog found after swimming 1 kilometre across Metro Vancouver river
The German shepherd rescue was discovered 10 days after going missing
EK teens experience 13th Bugaboos Teens Climbing Camp
The camp is back after breaking for COVID
-
PODCAST: 3 dead, 2 wounded – a look at the 5 hours that shook the Langley community
-
Rossland Ladies Auxiliary helps keep pool fun afloat
-
PODCAST: Michael Yellowlees – Kilted Scotsman’s second cross Canada tour
-
25 going on 18: Happy birthday to Kamloops man badly injured in 2016 assault
-
B.C. artist’s latest community mural a spectacular tribute to veterans
Obituaries
Kenneth (Ken) Allan Piper
Jul 18th, 2022
Jamie Scott
Jun 22nd, 2022
Laurence Joseph Profili
Jun 1st, 2022
Stanley Douglas Jollimore
Apr 17th, 2022
Robert Christopher Kerby
Apr 9th, 2022
Gordon Earl Stanton
Jan 9th, 2022
Entertainment
Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before northeastern Ontario court today
Latest sexual assault charge related to 2016 incident in Kirkland Lake
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
Jury in Texas could hit far-right pundit with $150M or more in damages
-
In ‘Thirteen Lives,’ Ron Howard directs the Thai cave rescue
-
Columbia Basin Culture Tour hits the road this weekend
-
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89
-
From Mendes to New Kids, concert cancellations prove a costly gamble for fans
-
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock
Opinion
OPINION: Chilliwack Fair’s display of tank crushing cars deemed ‘insensitive’ in light of Ukraine war
Chilliwack has a proud military history but military tanks shouldn’t be crushing civilian vehicles
CAMERON: Can a new captain at BC Ferries set the ship straight?
Joy McPhail moves on to herculean challenge of fixing problem-plagued BC Ferries
Life
Bringing luxury to the table
Wolf & Porter create magnificent bespoke pieces
Wild Flower
Fashions with a western flair
Impress
sponsored
Get Moving with Your Community this June
Download the ParticipACTION app, track your activity + help your community compete to win $100K!
sponsored
Foundry supports youth in living a good life
Free and confidential health and wellness supports for BC youth ages 12 to 24 – online and in-person
- sponsored
Let’s play! Grants help Trail area kids get off the sidelines
- sponsored
Métis building strong future, based on long history in BC
- sponsored
B.C. businesses can get up to $10,000 per employee by providing jobs for underrepresented people
- sponsored
20-year hospital journey inspires a legacy
- sponsored
How to access local mental health and wellness supports with a single phone number